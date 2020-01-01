 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hell's OG Vegas M Stick 0.5g

Hell's OG Vegas M Stick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Hell's OG Vegas M Stick 0.5g by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Hell's OG Vegas M Stick 0.5g by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

About this strain

Hell's OG

Hell's OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.

About this brand

VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.