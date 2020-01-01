 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple OG Kush Cartridge 0.5g

Purple OG Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Write a review
Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Concentrates Cartridges Purple OG Kush Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.

About this brand

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Logo
VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.