Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.