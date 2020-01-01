Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.
Super Silver Haze was crossed with Blue Dream to create this fun and potent hybrid. Super Blue Dream is fast-acting and known for creating head-heavy effects. Taking after its sativa heritage, this strain is energizing and great for daytime use. While Super Blue Dream is powerful, it still allows you to focus and get things done. Similar to its Blue Dream parent, Super Blue Dream features a sour blueberry aroma. Due to this strain’s head-heavy effects, it may not be a good choice for consumers who suffer from headaches. For those who are afflicted with stress or anxiety, however, Super Blue Dream may be a good strain to try.