  5. Super Blue Dream Vegas M Stick 0.5g

Super Blue Dream Vegas M Stick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Concentrates Cartridges Super Blue Dream Vegas M Stick 0.5g

About this product

The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.

About this strain

Super Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Silver Haze was crossed with Blue Dream to create this fun and potent hybrid. Super Blue Dream is fast-acting and known for creating head-heavy effects. Taking after its sativa heritage, this strain is energizing and great for daytime use. While Super Blue Dream is powerful, it still allows you to focus and get things done. Similar to its Blue Dream parent, Super Blue Dream features a sour blueberry aroma. Due to this strain’s head-heavy effects, it may not be a good choice for consumers who suffer from headaches. For those who are afflicted with stress or anxiety, however, Super Blue Dream may be a good strain to try.

About this brand

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Logo
VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.