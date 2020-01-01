 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Truffle Butter Vegas M Stick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

About this product

About this strain

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter

Truffle Butter by THClones is a sedating genetic cross with sweet terpenes. Created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Kush, this strain’s aroma is a mixture of fruit, caramel, and floral notes. Truffle Butter gently sedates the body, turning even seasoned consumers into lethargic couch potatoes. This strain’s relaxing qualities make it ideal for abating stress and insomnia. 

 

About this brand

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Logo
VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.