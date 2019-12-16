Jacdaniels07 on December 16th, 2019

Recently picked up a V stick with Crescendo on my trip in November. Easily lasted the 5 days I was there with a lot of daily use. Works awesome, good clouds and no perfume smell or taste. My 3rd experience with V sticks. Just easy to carry and use. Had them in Crescendo and Dosi Face, both strains are perfect for a night of gaming, shows, etc.