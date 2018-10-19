lguttillo
on October 19th, 2018
I’ve beening using this cart for a good 5 days and ive been sleep a lot and eating almost constantly . Eyes are very dry so I’d get eye drops 🤣 I’d definitely use this only this at night/ for sleep .
Cartridges come in gold, white gold, and rose gold. Premium pure solventless oil with no additional additives.
on October 19th, 2018
King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.