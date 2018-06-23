Anhelicopter
on June 23rd, 2018
All VVS pens are beautiful masterpiece
VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.