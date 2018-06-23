 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. DISPOSABLE PENS - ANIMAL COOKIES

DISPOSABLE PENS - ANIMAL COOKIES

by VVS Pens

About this product

VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.