  5. DISPOSABLE PENS - BLUEBERRY DIESEL

DISPOSABLE PENS - BLUEBERRY DIESEL

by VVS Pens

About this product

VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.

2 customer reviews

BobsBigBoys

I Agree. Great taste in the platinum blueberries, worth the extra money for this product and brand.

Dabstar111

I love this very strong blueberry taste and it is very relaxing so don't drive or anything like that if your gonna be using this badboy nbs

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

VVS Pens Logo
Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.