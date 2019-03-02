BobsBigBoys
on March 2nd, 2019
I Agree. Great taste in the platinum blueberries, worth the extra money for this product and brand.
VVS Pens are the ultimate premium pens that are discreet, potent, and smooth. Disposable pens are a recyclable and cost effective vapor pen that requires no charging or filling. It’s safe, clean and ready to use; excellent for on-the-go vaping. Disposable pens come in gold, rose gold, and white gold.
on October 22nd, 2018
I love this very strong blueberry taste and it is very relaxing so don't drive or anything like that if your gonna be using this badboy nbs