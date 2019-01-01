 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. A1 Yola Hybrid Pre Roll 7 Pack

A1 Yola Hybrid Pre Roll 7 Pack

by W Vapes

Write a review
W Vapes Cannabis Pre-rolls A1 Yola Hybrid Pre Roll 7 Pack

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Our 7 pack uses the same 100% flower and raw organic cones as the standard 1g W pre-rolls. Each one is weighed to guarantee a minimum of .5g (3.5g total) and nitrogen sealed into its own tube before being packaged into the portable, sturdy box. This guarantees that whether you’re carrying all 7 around at once or one at a time; each individual pre-roll will be safe, secure and as fresh as the day it was made.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.