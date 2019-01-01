About this product
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. Presents brilliant mind and body effects. The new W CO2 Oil Syringe is pure, strain specific, pesticide-free medicine. Terpene-rich, powerful, and tasty, each W syringe promises precision application with no mess or waste. W’s award winning clear concentrate provides one of the cleanest dab experiences available, with lab-verified THC potencies averaging 70%+.
