About this product
BlueFire OG, is an indica-dominant hybrid of Master Kush and White Fire OG. It has a sweet mix of earthy berry and piney Kush flavors. The effects of this hybrid are steered by the heavy indica properties that medical patients seek when fighting chronic pain, sleeplessness, or a lack of appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Indica
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.