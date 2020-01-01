 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Critical Cure Cartridge 1g
Indica

Critical Cure Cartridge 1g

by W Vapes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Critical Cure

Critical Cure

From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.