About this product
Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. A true indica, this strain induces full-body relaxation that nixes pain and muscle spasms. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Indica
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.