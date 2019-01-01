 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Jack Herer Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge

Jack Herer Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge

by W Vapes

Write a review
W Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Jack Herer Sativa 1G Premium Cartridge

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Named after Jack Herer “The Emperor of Hemp”, this strain is a unique Sativa with a strong and delicious evergreen aroma, and a sweet maple aftertaste. Jack Herer is best known for its clear and focused elevated euphoria, and creative, energetic effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.