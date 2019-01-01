About this product
Named after Jack Herer “The Emperor of Hemp”, this strain is a unique Sativa with a strong and delicious evergreen aroma, and a sweet maple aftertaste. Jack Herer is best known for its clear and focused elevated euphoria, and creative, energetic effects.
About this strain
Lemon Sativa
Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.