About this product
Our 7 pack uses the same 100% flower and raw organic cones as the standard 1g W pre-rolls. Each one is weighed to guarantee a minimum of .5g (3.5g total) and nitrogen sealed into its own tube before being packaged into the portable, sturdy box. This guarantees that whether you’re carrying all 7 around at once or one at a time; each individual pre-roll will be safe, secure and as fresh as the day it was made.
About this brand
W Vapes
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.