 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. LA Con Indica 1G Premium Cartridge

LA Con Indica 1G Premium Cartridge

by W Vapes

Write a review
W Vapes Vaping Vape Pens LA Con Indica 1G Premium Cartridge

$60.00MSRP

About this product

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma. LA Confidential delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

North American Indica

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.