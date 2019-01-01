About this product
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma. LA Confidential delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Indica
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.