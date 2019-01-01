W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.