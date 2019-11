About this product

Pootie Tang has that relaxing, euphoric feel with a strong head high. Just remember that it has a slow upstart, so wait a bit before deciding to take another dose. It earned Best sativa flower in the 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup. Chem Dawg 4 is unlike its counterparts as it is indica-dominant. Known to affect users with a head sensation within the first five minutes, the effects can often be full-body. Combine these two strains with CBD Isolate and you have a perfect balance. With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction. Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.