by W Vapes

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Segerblom Haze is an exclusive strain offering from Deep Roots Harvest. The strain is named after Nevada State Senator Tick Segerblom who has been a champion of medical marijuana and tireless advocate for patient access to medical marijuana in the Nevada State Legislature. Fittingly, Segerblom means “Victory Harvest” in Swedish. The genetics for the strain were a donation from a patient here in Nevada and is a cross between Super Silver Haze and an Unknown strain. The Super Silver Haze really comes out in the scent and bud structure of the plant and provides for an energetic and uplifting high. The SSH is also great for appetite stimulation, nausea as well as individuals suffering from anxiety and stress. The unknown genetics give Segerblom Haze an amazing bright red/maroon leaf towards the end of flowering signifying harvest time. With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction. Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.

About this strain

North American Sativa

North American Sativa

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

About this brand

W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.