 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Star Dawg Hybrid 500MG Disposable Vaporizer

Star Dawg Hybrid 500MG Disposable Vaporizer

by W Vapes

Write a review
W Vapes Vaping Vape Pens Star Dawg Hybrid 500MG Disposable Vaporizer

$69.00MSRP

About this product

Stardawg is a hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction. Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

W Vapes Logo
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.