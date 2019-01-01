About this product

Experience a revolutionary way to vape cannabis concentrates. The W Vaporizer produces consistent, full-bodied flavor with robust clouds of vapor. W award winning strain specific oil is designed to be vaped with our high tech pods. W Vaporizers are perfect for use wherever, whenever with our sleek and slim design, they feel good in the hand and fit nicely in the pocket. The W Brand industry leading manufacturing and laboratories created the perfect pod system that frees users from dealing with sticky, drippy oils. Each one of our products is made with the same attention to detail that you come to expect from the W Brand. → W Oil is designed to provide full-bodied flavor in high tech pods → Perfect airflow for bigger hits → Robust vapor production → Lightweight, sleek design provides comfortable feel → Low maintenance, perfect for beginners and advanced users → Activated by inhaling, no buttons → Long lasting lithium-ion rechargeable battery → Magnetic charging dock with USB → Durable body made of 6066 aluminum → Dual wick made of organic cotton → Easy view pod window → Pods available in various strains → Available in: 1 gram We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers..