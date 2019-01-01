 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Diesel Sativa 1G Premium Vaporizer Kit

by W Vapes

About this product

Experience a revolutionary way to vape cannabis concentrates. The W Vaporizer produces consistent, full-bodied flavor with robust clouds of vapor. W award winning strain specific oil is designed to be vaped with our high tech pods. W Vaporizers are perfect for use wherever, whenever with our sleek and slim design, they feel good in the hand and fit nicely in the pocket. The W Brand industry leading manufacturing and laboratories created the perfect pod system that frees users from dealing with sticky, drippy oils. Each one of our products is made with the same attention to detail that you come to expect from the W Brand. → W Oil is designed to provide full-bodied flavor in high tech pods → Perfect airflow for bigger hits → Robust vapor production → Lightweight, sleek design provides comfortable feel → Low maintenance, perfect for beginners and advanced users → Activated by inhaling, no buttons → Long lasting lithium-ion rechargeable battery → Magnetic charging dock with USB → Durable body made of 6066 aluminum → Dual wick made of organic cotton → Easy view pod window → Pods available in various strains → Available in: 1 gram We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.

About this strain

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa

Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.

About this brand

W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.