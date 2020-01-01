 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. White Buffalo BHO Sugar Wax 1g
White Buffalo BHO Sugar Wax 1g

by WA Grower

WA Grower Concentrates Solvent White Buffalo BHO Sugar Wax 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

White Buffalo

White Buffalo
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

About this brand

WA Grower Logo