  5. 5 ML Glass Hash Oil Vials

5 ML Glass Hash Oil Vials

by Wacky Willys

$39.99MSRP

About this product

We have all kinds of glass vials: 1 gram - 2.5 gram and the 5 gram. They come with black caps and seals. Order today at wackywillysweb.com

About this brand

With over 30 years behind the art and science of herbal botanical extraction, filtration and decarboxylation, Wacky Willy continues to offer everything required to process raw herbal plant, cannabis bud and flower into medicinal tinctures, edibles, butters, creams, oils, hash and rosin. Wacky Willy’s innovations provide a wide range of hygienic food and medical grade lab quality stainless steel and mesh extraction and filtration products. Whether extracting whole plants or terpenes; our premium all mesh bubble filtration bags and stainless steel equipment along with Wacky Willy’s tip and tricks instructional guides, will ensure that your bountiful harvest is turned into the finest quality yield for premium health, wellness and enjoyment.