  5. BHO Hash Oil Extractor Stainless Steel

BHO Hash Oil Extractor Stainless Steel

by Wacky Willys

$120.00MSRP

About this product

XL Clamp Extractor Unlike plastic extractors 304L Stainless Steel is food and medical grade, dishwasher safe and solvent resistant which makes it perfect for oil extraction. Glass extractors can crack or chip. This stainless steel extractor will last a lifetime. Wacky's new XL (12") BHO extractors are available. Wacky Willy wants to make extraction easier for everyone. Instead of the classic threaded end caps, we are now using a clamp system on both top and bottom. The top clamp will hold the top cap that has the injector hole and the bottom will attach to the end funnel piece that directs drainage through a 160 micron stainless steel screen filter. The 100% 304L stainless steel design makes this beauty completely dishwasher safe, so load her up and let her rip - now easier than ever. Specifications: Height: 12 Inch Diameter: 1.5 In Capacity: about 90-100 Grams You can view more here at www.wackywillysweb.com

About this brand

With over 30 years behind the art and science of herbal botanical extraction, filtration and decarboxylation, Wacky Willy continues to offer everything required to process raw herbal plant, cannabis bud and flower into medicinal tinctures, edibles, butters, creams, oils, hash and rosin. Wacky Willy’s innovations provide a wide range of hygienic food and medical grade lab quality stainless steel and mesh extraction and filtration products. Whether extracting whole plants or terpenes; our premium all mesh bubble filtration bags and stainless steel equipment along with Wacky Willy’s tip and tricks instructional guides, will ensure that your bountiful harvest is turned into the finest quality yield for premium health, wellness and enjoyment.