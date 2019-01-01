About this product

This awesome little machine is packed with power and agitates like no other to save you time and money. It’s so simple to use, all you have to do is clip it onto your container, add water and ice! Here’s why you are going to enjoy this portable flexibility: · Small, simple to operate and easy to store or travel with. · Adjustable to securely clip onto almost any tank, drum or bucket. · Use this portable machine with a filter bag or not. · Quickly bubbles, agitates and mixes your product in up to 5 - 20 gallon size containers. · Power supply = 110 Volt USA Plug · Cuts down time and manual labor, due to its incredible ease of use and bubbly agitation speed. · Saves you coin as you can use it use with your existing container equipment. Wacky Willy knows you are going to love this little Grab and Go anywhere machine to get the job done in a jiffy.You can view more details at wackywillysweb.com