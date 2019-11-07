 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Wah Farms 2000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Wah Farms 2000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by WAH FARMS CBD

Wah Farms 2000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil

$179.99MSRP

About this product

The Most Powerful & Beneficial Hemp Extract Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven itself to be superior. Our Hemp Oil is All Natural, Pesticide Free, Sun-Grown in Oregon and Third Party tested from Seed to Sale, Wah Farms prides itself in controlling the quality of the entire process. The Well being of our customers is our top priority.

4 customer reviews

5.04

Frankmorgan82

Super friendly and helpful. Had exactly what I needed at a reasonable price. Highly recommend!

greganderson

Excellent product and company was very helpful and professional.

Robertsword

Great experience! Fantastic product. Would highly recommend.

About this brand

Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same OREGON SUNGROWN Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven itself to be superior to all others.