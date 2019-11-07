Frankmorgan82
on November 7th, 2019
Super friendly and helpful. Had exactly what I needed at a reasonable price. Highly recommend!
The Most Powerful & Beneficial Hemp Extract Experience the Wah Farms Difference. Our Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains the Highest Quality Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpene's, and over 85 other important cannabidiols. Mixed with Rich MCT Coconut Oil. We use the same Strain of Hemp year after year that has proven itself to be superior. Our Hemp Oil is All Natural, Pesticide Free, Sun-Grown in Oregon and Third Party tested from Seed to Sale, Wah Farms prides itself in controlling the quality of the entire process. The Well being of our customers is our top priority.
on November 4th, 2019
Excellent product and company was very helpful and professional.
on August 12th, 2019
Great experience! Fantastic product. Would highly recommend.