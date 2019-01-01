 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

Features: Genuine CCell cartridge Pesticide Free Solvent Free Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Natural Terpenes

Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.