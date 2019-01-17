Figbar
on January 17th, 2019
Good sweet smell. Dense and frosty buds. Tastes like a good air freshener. But not like how they do smell but how they should. Without any chemical effect. My headache was alleviated, good body high.
(NYC Diesel x Purple Haze x Grandaddy Purple x Purple Urkle) - These gorgeously dense nugs smell as robust as they look. Earthy musk and hints of citrus lead into a fully relaxing, body-melting high. True to her name, Granny Derkle will always make you feel cozy and comfortable.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.