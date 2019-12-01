Captain's Cake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$8.00
Walden - Kief Kissed Cones - Jack 47 by Walden Cannabis
on December 1st, 2019
Just trying this fine blend got it for a penny. On a Black Friday SPECIAL. It's delightfully smooth wondeful citrus taste. Will buy it next time. Blessedbe CATHI IVERS
Jack 47 combines two of the most sought-after varieties of cannabis: Jack Herer and AK-47. This super hybrid, bred by Sweet Seeds, is mostly sativa and carries the sweet, captivating aroma of Jack Herer. Growers will appreciate the vigorous growth and large colas this strain produces. While connoisseurs are drawn in by the smooth earthy flavor of sugary lemons, patients enjoy Jack 47's immediate relief from stress and muscle pains.