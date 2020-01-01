 Loading…
What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.