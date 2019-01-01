 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Walden - Flower - Micky Kush

Walden - Flower - Micky Kush

by Walden Cannabis

Write a review
Walden Cannabis Cannabis Flower Walden - Flower - Micky Kush

About this product

(Sweet Irish Kush x Jack the Ripper) - Micky Kush is pure happiness and energy. Great for parties or your morning wake-n-bake, Micky is carefree, psychedelic, and nothing but fun. Earthy kush aromatics are layered with notes of sweet lemon and sugar, making Micky Kush a great strain for when you need to inject a little summer fun into your winter-weary soul.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mickey Kush

Mickey Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis Logo
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.