Walden - Kief Kissed Cones - Sour Cookies by Walden Cannabis
About this strain
Sour Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.