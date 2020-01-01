Citron Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$29.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Walden - Diamond Distillate Tanker - Lavender Haze by Walden Cannabis
Be the first to review this product.
Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.