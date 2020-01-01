Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Walden - Gold Distillate Cartridge - Hurkle 2:1 CBD by Walden Cannabis
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.