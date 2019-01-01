 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Walden - Gold Distillate Cartridge - Permafrost

Walden - Gold Distillate Cartridge - Permafrost

by Walden Cannabis

Write a review
Walden Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Walden - Gold Distillate Cartridge - Permafrost

About this product

Features: Genuine CCell cartridge Pesticide Free Solvent Free Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Natural Terpenes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Permafrost

Permafrost
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Permafrost, bred by Rogue Buds, is a sativa-dominant hybrid named for its frosty coat of crystal trichomes and fresh pine aroma. While some believe Permafrost to be the love child of Trainwreck and White Widow, others claim it comes from Kali Mist and Trinity Snow. Permafrost’s relaxing effects are balanced between mind and body. Larger doses demonstrate the strain’s potency: as sensory detail peaks, attention becomes transfixed, and a full-body calm takes over. For this reason, Permafrost may help patients treating ADD/ADHD and anxiety symptoms, and others have reported its success in treating arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis Logo
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.