Walden - Popcorn - Platinum GSC

by Walden Cannabis

About this product

Walden - Popcorn - Platinum GSC by Walden Cannabis

About this strain

Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

If you thought GSC couldn't get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.