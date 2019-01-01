About this product
Citrus lovers rejoice. Lemon bomb wallops are a flawless blend of citrus zing, juicy bursts, and fruity sweetness. Bright, crisp, and sure to electrify your thirsty taste buds. Available in: 10mgx1 10mgx10
Are you ready to get walloped? These high-intensity candies are sure to pack a punch. From fiery Wildfire cinnamon to zesty Lemon Bomb, you'll experience juicy bursts of flavor and fun with every bite. Wallops™ are for the daredevil in each of us, so buckle up and live a little.