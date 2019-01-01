About this product
A mouth-igniting, flavor-exploding, cinnamon experience awaits you with our Wildfire Wallops. Sweet and Delicious, but sure to pack a red-hot punch. How much heat can you handle? Available in: 10mgx1 10mgx10
About this brand
Wallops
Are you ready to get walloped? These high-intensity candies are sure to pack a punch. From fiery Wildfire cinnamon to zesty Lemon Bomb, you'll experience juicy bursts of flavor and fun with every bite. Wallops™ are for the daredevil in each of us, so buckle up and live a little.