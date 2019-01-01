 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Wallops Wildfire

Wallops Wildfire

by Wallops

Write a review
Wallops Edibles Candy Wallops Wildfire
Wallops Edibles Candy Wallops Wildfire

Learn More

About this product

A mouth-igniting, flavor-exploding, cinnamon experience awaits you with our Wildfire Wallops. Sweet and Delicious, but sure to pack a red-hot punch. How much heat can you handle? Available in: 10mgx1 10mgx10

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wallops Logo
Are you ready to get walloped? These high-intensity candies are sure to pack a punch. From fiery Wildfire cinnamon to zesty Lemon Bomb, you'll experience juicy bursts of flavor and fun with every bite. Wallops™ are for the daredevil in each of us, so buckle up and live a little.