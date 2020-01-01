 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
sour space candy

by Wall's Organics

Wall's Organics Cannabis Flower sour space candy

About this product

Sour Space Candy Strain | CBD Hemp Flower. Sour Space Candy is a sativa-dominant cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. These parent genetics give Sour Space Candy pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits followed by earthy tones. Users can expect a happy, uplifting, and energetic feeling.

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

