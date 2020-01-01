Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sour Space Candy Strain | CBD Hemp Flower. Sour Space Candy is a sativa-dominant cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. These parent genetics give Sour Space Candy pungent notes of citrus and tropical fruits followed by earthy tones. Users can expect a happy, uplifting, and energetic feeling.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.