  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Vanilla Gorilla CO2 Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Vanilla Gorilla CO2 Cartridge 1g

by WAM Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Vanilla Gorilla

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.

About this brand

Our mission is to inform & entertain readers with the latest news and lifestyle trends of your state’s medical cannabis culture.