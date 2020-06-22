 Loading…

1:1 Raspberry Limeade Sour Gummies 50mg 10-pack

by Wana Brands

About this product

Sweet berry and tart citrusy flavors come together to create our uniquely refreshing Raspberry Limeade Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate. This popular 1:1 ratio offers psychoactive effects while promoting relaxation and tranquility.

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!