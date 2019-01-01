1:2 THC:CBD Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies - 100mg (10 Pack)
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hints of distinct acidity and unique sweetness inspired by this rare Asian fruit is what defines our Wana Exotic Yuzu Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate creating a 1:2 ratio. With many of the same effects as a 1:1, this 1:2 ratio has added potential to calm stress and promote a better night’s sleep. Vegan & Gluten Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.