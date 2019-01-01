 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1:5 THC:CBD Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Sour Gummies - 1200mg (20 Pack)

by Wana Brands

Slightly acidic with hints of juicy fruit, these three powerhouse flavors blend beautifully to form our Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 5:1 ratio. The high CBD ratio and dosage offers the therapeutic effects of CBD supplemented by the complementary entourage effects of THC, which has been known to lead to more significant relief. Vegan & Gluten Free

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!