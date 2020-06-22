 Loading…

5:1 Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Sour Gummies 1200mg 20-pack

by Wana Brands

Wana Brands Edibles Candy 5:1 Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Sour Gummies 1200mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Slightly acidic with hints of juicy fruit, these three powerhouse flavors blend beautifully to form our Pomegranate Blueberry Acai Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate to create a 5:1 ratio. The high CBD ratio and dosage offers the therapeutic effects of CBD supplemented by the complementary entourage effects of THC, which has been known to lead to more significant relief.

About this brand

Wana Brands Logo
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!