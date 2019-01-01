Assorted Flavors Indica Sour Gummies - 200mg (10 Pack)
About this product
A Wana classic, our assorted indica pack comes with a combination of grape, raspberry, lemon, green apple and orange flavors, which taste like real fruit. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which often results in a mellow, stress-relieving effect. Vegan & Gluten Free
