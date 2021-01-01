Fast Acting Gummies - Hybrid Appletini 10 mg
About this product
Enjoy the smooth, balanced effects of these terpene-enhanced hybrid gummies, which burst with the crisp-and-juicy flavors of everyone's favorite green-apple cocktail. 5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High” Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
About this brand
Wana Brands
