Piña Colada Fast-Acting Indica Gummies 100mg 20-pack
About this product
Fast, effective, and innovative, Wana Quick Gummies harness TiME™ (Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation), a new quick onset technology from Azuca. Azuca TiME™ creates individually encapsulated cannabinoids that work at the molecular level to enter the bloodstream immediately, providing a 5-15 minute onset and Delta-9-THC effects lasting up to 2-3 hours for most people. This fast-acting technology is paired with the rich and creamy pineapple and coconut flavors of a piña colada.
About this brand
Wana Brands
