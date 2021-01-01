 Loading…

About this product

Fast, effective, and innovative, Wana Quick Gummies harness TiME™ (Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation), a new quick onset technology from Azuca. Azuca TiME™ creates individually encapsulated cannabinoids that work at the molecular level to enter the bloodstream immediately, providing a 5-15 minute onset and Delta-9-THC effects lasting up to 2-3 hours for most people. This fast-acting technology is paired with the rich and creamy pineapple and coconut flavors of a piña colada.

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!

