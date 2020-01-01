Strawberry Basil Chews 25mg
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Consistent. Potent. Delicious. Sweet berry and tart citrusy flavors come together to create our uniquely refreshing Raspberry Limeade Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which will leave you calm and relaxed.
Be the first to review this product.