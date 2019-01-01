Salted Caramels 100mg (10 Pack)
Wana Brands
About this product
Wana Salted Caramels are made in small batches and infused with premium extract to ensure a consistent, potent and delicious experience. Wana Salted Caramels are made with pure vanilla extract and topped with kosher sea salt. They are a perfect savory and sweet treat, which taste buttery and decadently rich.
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!